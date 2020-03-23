STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: CSD canteens closed, soldiers told to maintain daily log under new measures by Indian army

The army had already instituted measures in phases to keep the negative effect of Coronavirus away from soldiers. All troops are getting screened during morning PT/parade/roll call.

Published: 23rd March 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Post complete lockdown declared in 82 districts across the country, the army has issued fresh advisory/measures for all military establishments/ cants/formations/units in the districts under lockdown.

All the CSD canteens have been shut forthwith with provisions instituted for groceries and essential items to be delivered to homes. All movement has been restricted with only personnel involved in essential services like medical establishments, fire, electricity/ water supply, communication, post offices and sanitation services are permitted to move.

In order to trace contact history the army has asked each individual to maintain a daily contact log. They have instituted this mechanism to help in maintaining social distancing, impose self-caution besides tracking contact history.

All these advisories and measures will not affect the tasks related to response to COVID-19.

Keeping the arising situation in mind, it has been decided that only bare essential sections and offices will function at Head Quarters in Delhi on a daily basis. Work from home has already been implemented.

The army had already instituted measures in phases to keep the negative effect of Coronavirus away from soldiers. All troops are getting screened during morning PT/parade/roll call.

A 34-year-soldier of the Ladakh Scout in Leh was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on last week.

The postings, temporary duties, conferences and seminars have already been postponed. Routine meetings and movements have been restricted with the provision of staggering office timings in practice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army coronavirus CSD canteens closed
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp