Covid-19: Govt issues directions on quarantine process

The government has directed that an asymptomatic person with a travel history of the affected areas will remain in home quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure.

Published: 23rd March 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Quarantine Stamp

The left hand of all persons shunted to 100 per cent home quarantine have been stamped to identify them easily if they mingle with the general public.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Monday issued a slew of directions on quarantining for asymptomatic and symptomatic people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India crosses 450, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Seven people have succumbed to the virus till now.

Such people have been asked to meticulously abide by the Home Quarantine Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"Persons who do not observe the Home Quarantine Guidelines shall be quarantined in the quarantine facilities set up by the government."

On the other hand, a symptomatic person with a travel history and symptoms as per case definition of Covid-19, would be isolated in a hospital and will be tested for the disease as per protocol.

"These stipulations of duration and symptoms may undergo changes based on advisories issued by Government of India," the advisory added.

The government has also warned that no person, institution or organisation, will use print, electronic or social media, for dissemination of any information without ascertaining the facts.

Prior clearance by the Director of Health Services, the Director of Medical Education and Research, or the Collector will be required.

The empowered officers can penalise any person, institution, or organisation found violating this provision.

