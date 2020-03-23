STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: SC extends limitation for filing appeals against HC orders

The court took suo moto cognisance of the situation arising out of the challenge faced by the country on account of Covid-19.

Published: 23rd March 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representation purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a major step amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court on Monday said the limitation period for filing appeals against High Court orders or any tribunal in the top court will stand extended possibly indefinitely, and this would not render any appeal time-barred in a situation of shutdown in many areas in the country.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Surya Kant said, "We are exercising this power under Article 142 read with Article 141 of the Constitution of India and declare that this order is a binding order within the meaning of Article 141 on all Courts/Tribunals and authorities. This order may be brought to the notice of all High Courts for being communicated to all subordinate Courts/Tribunals within their respective jurisdiction."

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

The apex court also issued a notice to all the Registrars General of the High Courts, returnable in four weeks. The court took suo moto cognisance of the situation arising out of the challenge faced by the country on account of Covid-19 and resultant difficulties that may be faced by litigants across the country in filing their petitions/applications/suits/appeals/all other proceedings within the period of limitation prescribed under the general law of limitation or under Special Laws (both central and/or state).

The top court said to obviate such difficulties and to ensure that lawyers/litigants do not have to come physically to file such proceedings in respective courts/tribunals across the country, including the Supreme Court. "It is hereby ordered that a period of limitation in all such proceedings, irrespective of the limitation prescribed under the general law or Special Laws whether condonable or not shall stand extended with effect from March 15, 2020 till further order/s to be passed by this Court in present proceedings", said the apex court in its order.

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the apex court has already decided to go virtual, as hearing on urgent matters would be conducted through video conferencing. "On matters being listed for hearing on the causelist along with time, a link will be sent to the email of advocate-on-record and the link will be used only for video conference of that particular case at that particular time", said Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Covid 19 Coronavirus Appeals
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp