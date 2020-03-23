COVID-19: Want to socially distance self but need newer ideas? Here's how you can 'quality quarantime'

Shwetha Surendran By

You’d probably imagined that if there was ever a pandemic outbreak, with no one to talk to, there will be plenty of free time. Well, it’s here and while we wait for the virus to pack its way out of this universe.



Colouring pages

Think back to those days as a child when all you needed were some crayons and paper to fill entire days. So why not resuscitate the activity now? Adding some pizzazz to it is artist Bianca Joseph, who’s even offered to make customised pages to print and colour in. So slide into the direct messages of @artyinkling on Instagram, and create a colourful memory while you’re at it.

ILLUSTRATION: amit bandre

Master the art of cooking

Let’s get one thing straight – cooking is a basic life skill. And no, saying you don’t cook is not cool anymore. But no amount of meal-prepping is going to help if it doesn’t translate to food on a plate. Cut a few onions, cry a tad, call your mother, and experiment a little. You might actually be good at it!

Water that one plant in your house that you’ve forgotten all these days

Plants are cute and a wonderful accessory in our houses and desks, but they also do need a drink of water. For all those days that watering your plant completely slipped your mind, now’s the time to finally show it some love. And some water!

Read a book

Growing up in boarding school, most of my life was spent away from people and a screen. Books were my choice of company, and they never let me down. You should try it: pick up a physical copy, relish the feel of the pages, the musty smell and engross yourself in the story. But if you dog-ear the pages, I assure you that I will find you once this quarantine is done and... (please watch Taken for reference, thanks)

Dance moves for post-pandemic dance sessions

Yes, you can’t go out and while it might seem like the worst thing in the world, why not spend the time prepping for when you finally can? Learn some new dances moves and practise that moonwalk, the dance floor is not going to know what hit it once the pandemic safely passes.

ILLUSTRATION: amit bandre

Unleash your inner Taylor Swift

There’s a phase in life, where we think that playing the guitar or the ukelele is our call. We buy it, and then realise that we have to learn notes. Apparently, tunes don’t just happen. Find that dusty instrument case, and channel your inner Taylor Swift persona. Cue teardrops on my guitar. (It’s a song, but if your musical inability makes you cry, know that you’re not alone)

Do a home workout

With “The gym is too far away from my bed” not an option of an excuse anymore, why not pick up one of the million free workout schedules available at the click of a button. Think of it, you could enter quarantine like a Liam Hemsworth and emerge a Chris. Or if nothing else, you could finally learn to do a squat right.