EPFO to ensure smooth payment of 65 lakh pensions in March

In a statement, EPFO directed that the money should be forwarded to the banks in advance so that the monthly pension is credited into the account of the pensioners in time.

Published: 23rd March 2020 06:10 PM

EPFO

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In view of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions across the country, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is ensuring that pensions to over 65 lakh people are disbursed on time.

In a statement, the EPFO said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns have been declared in various parts of the country.

"In order to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the pensioners on account of the prevalent situation, the Central Provident Fund Commissioner has directed the field offices of EPFO to generate and reconcile pensioners' details and pension amount statements for the current month by March 25," it said.

It was also directed that the money should be forwarded to the banks in advance so that the monthly pension is credited into the account of the pensioners in time i.e. during the month of March itself, it said.

The EPFO said that it is disbursing monthly pension to more than 65 lakh pensioners every month under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995.

On Monday, the total number of people affected by Covid-19 in the country climbed to 385.

