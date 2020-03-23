STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaunpur 17th UP district to come under lockdown after man tests positive for COVID-19

The lockdown in Jaunpur was imposed after a man who recently arrived from Saudi Arabia was tested positive for the infection.

Passengers wearing protective masks travel in a crowded Gorakhpur bound train amid worldwide coronavirus scare at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai

The public healthcare system in India needs serious fixing. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Jaunpur became the 17th district in Uttar Pradesh where a lockdown was imposed after a fresh case of coronavirus was detected, taking the total number of patients in the state to 33.

According to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services, of the 33 cases, eight each are in Agra, Noida and Lucknow; three in Ghaziabad; and one each in Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Pilibhit and Jaunpur.

The lockdown in Jaunpur was imposed after a man who recently arrived from Saudi Arabia was tested positive for the infection.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people to take the lockdown seriously to check the spread of the disease.

"With the cooperation of the people of the state, we will be able to effectively check this epidemic," Adityanath told media persons, adding that 11 of the COVID-19 infected people have recovered.

"The condition of the remaining is stable. All those who are undergoing treatment are recovering," the chief minister said, stressing that he is personally reviewing the situation.

"We have a sufficient number of laboratories and arrangements for conducting tests. Till now, we have 2,000 beds in different districts. Efforts are on to increase their number to over 10,000 in next two to three days," he said.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced in Gorakhpur that 15 districts in the state will be under lockdown in the first phase, from Monday to Wednesday.

A few hours later, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said Pilibhit has been added to the list of districts.

On Monday evening, Jaunpur becomes the 17th district under lockdown.

The UP lockdown is in force in the districts of Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Pilibhit and Jaunpur.

