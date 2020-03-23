STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi after collapse of Madhya Pradesh government

The Congress government has collapsed and now the party has to show its strength in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls where the party can now win only one seat.

Published: 23rd March 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh forcmerCM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Acting Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh who has resigned from his post after his government was reduced to a minority following the rebellion of 22 Congress MLAs, met Sonia Gandhi on Monday to apprise her of the situation in the state.

The Congress government has collapsed and now the party has to show its strength in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls where the party can now win only one seat following the rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia who has now joined the BJP along with 22 former Congress MLAs.

Sources say both the leaders discussed the strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypolls.

The Congress President enquired about the status of coronovirus in the state.

The party has fielded two candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls - Digvijaya Singh and former BSP leader Phool Singh Baraiya.

But after the resignation of 22 MLAs, the strength of the party is down to 92 while the BJP has 106 MLAs and hence the Congress has little chance to win both the seats.

Kamal Nath resigned on March 20 ahead of the floor test in the Assembly. He said that he worked for the development of the state and BJP did not want action against the Mafias so they conspired against the government.

The outgoing Chief Minister had alleged, "I got the mandate for 5 years but got 15 months. BJP ruled for 15 years and from day one, it was a conspiracy of the BJP to destabilise the government."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh politics Kamal Nath Sonia meeting
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp