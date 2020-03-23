Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi after collapse of Madhya Pradesh government

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Acting Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh who has resigned from his post after his government was reduced to a minority following the rebellion of 22 Congress MLAs, met Sonia Gandhi on Monday to apprise her of the situation in the state.

The Congress government has collapsed and now the party has to show its strength in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls where the party can now win only one seat following the rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia who has now joined the BJP along with 22 former Congress MLAs.

Sources say both the leaders discussed the strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypolls.

The Congress President enquired about the status of coronovirus in the state.

The party has fielded two candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls - Digvijaya Singh and former BSP leader Phool Singh Baraiya.

But after the resignation of 22 MLAs, the strength of the party is down to 92 while the BJP has 106 MLAs and hence the Congress has little chance to win both the seats.

Kamal Nath resigned on March 20 ahead of the floor test in the Assembly. He said that he worked for the development of the state and BJP did not want action against the Mafias so they conspired against the government.

The outgoing Chief Minister had alleged, "I got the mandate for 5 years but got 15 months. BJP ruled for 15 years and from day one, it was a conspiracy of the BJP to destabilise the government."