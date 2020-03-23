STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Quarantining 50% of COVID-19 suspects could reduce number of cases by 62%: ICMR study

By contrast in a "pessimistic" scenario, the projected impact on the cumulative incidence falls to two per cent and the peak prevalence by eight per cent, the paper said.

Published: 23rd March 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

New Delhi: A mathematical modelling done by the country's top health research body Indian Council for Medical Research has said that quarantining of at least 50 per cent symptomatic cases of COVID 19 within three days of their developing symptoms could reduce the total number of cases in India by 62 per cent in the best-case scenario.

The analysis titled  Prudent public health intervention strategies to control the coronavirus disease 2019 transmission in India: A mathematical model-based approach that has been published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research also said the same intervention could reduce the peak prevalence by 89 per cent.

By contrast in a "pessimistic" scenario, the projected impact on the cumulative incidence falls to two per cent and the peak prevalence by eight per cent, the paper said.

The researchers however said in the paper that the focus of the analysis was not towards predicting the total burden that COVID-19 cases could impose on the healthcare system but to identify rational intervention strategies that might work towards the control of the coronavirus outbreak in India

"We modeled the potential impact of containment strategy of point-of-entry screening and a mitigation response through symptomatic screening on hypothetical COVID-19 transmission scenario in India," said the researchers associated with the National Institute of Epidemiology under the ICMR in the paper.

"Our results suggest that in order to have an appreciable effect on delaying the establishment of transmission of COVID-19 in India, airport arrival screening will need to have near-complete capture of incoming COVID-19 cases, including asymptomatic cases," they added.

A researcher associated with the paper, who did not wish to be quoted, said the total case burden could not be estimated as there was no community transmission in India at the time of analysis, but added that based on the modeling, many interventions had been adopted by the government.

The analysts noted that it may be possible to interrupt the transmission of COVID-19 in India, but only in the most optimistic scenario. 

"Even with high reproductive factor and sub-optimal coverage, symptomatic quarantine can still achieve meaningful reductions in peak prevalence, resulting in the 'spreading out' of the outbreak. This would make it easier to cope with the peak demand on health services. However, such measures would have very little effect on the overall epidemic size," the paper has said.

Meanwhile, a study by the Imperial College in London, published a few days ago, has said that in the best-case scenario "social distancing and school closures would need to be in force some two-thirds of the time - roughly two months on and one month off until a vaccine is available - which will take at least 18 months."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak ICMR
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp