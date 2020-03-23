STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanjay Raut takes swipe at PM Narendra Modi's 'taali, thali bajao' appeal

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said people were not taking the social lockdown seriously as Modi turned the situation of concern and worry into a "festival-like event".

Published: 23rd March 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to citizens to clap and applaud those at the forefront of combating the coronavirus, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said people's response is a reflection of lack of seriousness on part of the government.

He said people were not taking the social lockdown seriously as Modi turned the situation of concern and worry into a "festival-like event".

Modi in a message people last week asked them to clap, beat steel plates and ring bells during the 'Janata curfew' on Sunday to express gratitude towards those risking their lives and working tirelessly during the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking a swipe over it, Raut in a tweet said, "Our prime minister is now saying people are not yet taking the social lockdown seriously."

"Dear Prime Minister, this could only happen because you turn the atmosphere of fear and worry into a festival-like event. If the government shows seriousness, people will act accordingly," he said in his tweet in Hindi.

On Sunday evening, the situation went out of hand as people ignored the social distancing advisory and gathered in large numbers at some places to express their gratitude towards the medical staff, police and others who are extending essential services without fearing for their safety.

