Six coronavirus cases reported in Madhya Pradesh

Over 25 Madhya Pradesh districts are under lockdown, Bhopal has locked down till March 24, while Jabalpur has locked down till March 26.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The deadly Coronavirus is spreading in Madhya Pradesh. Two fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Sunday, taking the total number of Coronavirus positive cases reported so far in the state to six.

While a 26-year-old woman who returned recently from London was hospitalized in Bhopal after testing positive for the deadly virus on Sunday, a 53-year-old man was hospitalized in Jabalpur later in the day after being found COVID-19 positive.

With this, six COVID-19 positive cases reported so far in the state, five are hospitalized in Jabalpur, while one is under treatment at the hospital in Bhopal.

Importantly, the middle-aged man tested positive for the deadly virus in Jabalpur on Sunday is one of the 22 persons who had come in contact with a couple and their teenage daughter (who had returned from Dubai recently) and had tested positive for the virus on Friday. Tests of other 21 persons have been Coronavirus negative.

Keeping in mind the rising threat of the virus in Jabalpur, total lock-down has been declared in Jabalpur till March 26.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old woman, who is pursuing post-graduation in law in the UK, returned to Bhopal recently but didn't immediately show Coronavirus like infection symptoms.

However, her journalist father informed administration on Sunday, about her recent return from the UK, after which a health department team collected her swab samples, whose tests revealed she was COVID-19 positive.

While confirming the first Coronavirus positive case in Bhopal, the district collector Tarun Pithode said the patient has been hospitalised and is being treated as per established protocol.

The patient's family members have been home quarantined, while the other contacts whom the woman and kin would have met are being tracked for screening. The entire area, where the woman lives in Bhopal is being sanitized.

Also, a 20-year-old girl, who arrived in Bhopal by a Delhi-Bhopal flight was quarantined following Coronavirus infection like symptoms.

The collector further said that in the wake of the Coronavirus positive case being reported in Bhopal, a complete lock-down of the district will be in place till March 24.

Essential services, however, will remain unaffected.

Also, all government offices in Bhopal (excepting essential, emergency services and public utilities) will stay closed till March 31 and government employees have been asked to Work from Home.

Many other districts, particularly those edging Maharashtra, UP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have declared total lock-down spanning from March 23 to March 31.

Over 25 districts where total lock-down has been declared spanning between March 23 and March 31, include Jabalpur, Bhopal, Shahdol, Burhanpur, Shajapur, Betul, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Barwani, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Seoni, Dindori, Anuppur, Mandla, Katni, Rewa, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Guna, Gwalior, Narsinghpur, and Morena.

In all those districts, where lock-down has been declared, newspaper vendors and milk sellers will be allowed home delivery between 6.30 am and 9.30 am.

Also, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc have been imposed all across the state.

Orthopaedic surgeon in trouble in Morena:

An orthopaedician in Morena district could be in trouble for failing to self-isolate at home after returning from Europe recently. 

The Morena district administration has issued notice to the concerned orthopaedician to show cause why the license of his nursing home should not be terminated over his failure to undergo home isolation for 14 days, after returning from Europe on March 11.

Instead of undergoing the 14-days home isolation, the concerned orthopaedician kept on seeing patient's at his nursing home's OPD.

Third FIR filed in MP in connection with Coronavirus related matter

An FIR has been registered against a Thailand return man in Chhatarpur district for neither informing authorities about his return to native Chhatarpur district nor self-quarantining self despite showing symptoms similar to Coronavirus infection.

The FIR has been lodged at Civil Lines police station of Chhatarpur district by the local administration u/s 269, 270 and 188 of IPC.

Prior to this a similar FIR had been lodged in Jabalpur against a three-member family who are among the four persons tested positive for the deadly virus in Jabalpur of Friday. FIR was registered against the family’s head, who is a businessman, his wife and teenage daughter – all of who are hospitalized now at Medical College in Jabalpur. Instead of reporting their return to Jabalpur from Dubai recently and self-quarantining selves, the family which owns a jewellery shop had come in contact with around two dozen persons, one whom tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Prior to it, a man Kamlesh Sahu was booked for breach of peace and arrested in Narsinghpur district allegedly for making social media post about a Goa return man having tested positive for the virus

