STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in Himachal Pradesh

The doctors, staff and those who remained in touch with him have been quarantined as precautionary measure, said an official.

Published: 23rd March 2020 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

The pandemic prompted the government to announce lockdown in nearly 80 districts across the country and suspend rail, air and inter-state bus services till March 31. (Photo | Madhav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: One suspected COVID-19 patient died in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. A 69-year old Tibetan passed away at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda in Kangra district following respiratory ailments. His samples were sent to Pune for further testing after the preliminary test showed he was coronavirus postive.

"He had returned from USA on March 15. He came to Himachal on March 21. The doctors, staff and those who remained in touch with him have been quarantined as precautionary measure," said an official, adding, as many as 1,237 persons with travel history have been kept under surveillance in the state.

The hill state has now two positive cases - both from Kangra district. Reports of seven suspected cases are awaited. 

Meanwhile, Punjab's count touched 23 as two more tested positive on Monday. Of these 15 from SBS Nagar, five from Mohali, two from Hoshiarpur, one from Amritsar and a death Nawanshahr last week. 

The Union Territory of Chandigarh confirmed one more case on Monday today taking the total number of people infected in the city to seven. The
latest is a 21-year-old youth from Sector 38, ho had come in contact with the brother of 23-year old girl who is the first coronavirus patient of the city.

Haryana too reported two more fresh cases on the day taking the state tally to 1. While Gurugram has nine positive case, Sonepat, Rohtak, Faridabad, Palwal and Panipat has one case each. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Himachal COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp