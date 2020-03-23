Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in Himachal Pradesh

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: One suspected COVID-19 patient died in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. A 69-year old Tibetan passed away at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda in Kangra district following respiratory ailments. His samples were sent to Pune for further testing after the preliminary test showed he was coronavirus postive.

"He had returned from USA on March 15. He came to Himachal on March 21. The doctors, staff and those who remained in touch with him have been quarantined as precautionary measure," said an official, adding, as many as 1,237 persons with travel history have been kept under surveillance in the state.

The hill state has now two positive cases - both from Kangra district. Reports of seven suspected cases are awaited.

Meanwhile, Punjab's count touched 23 as two more tested positive on Monday. Of these 15 from SBS Nagar, five from Mohali, two from Hoshiarpur, one from Amritsar and a death Nawanshahr last week.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh confirmed one more case on Monday today taking the total number of people infected in the city to seven. The

latest is a 21-year-old youth from Sector 38, ho had come in contact with the brother of 23-year old girl who is the first coronavirus patient of the city.

Haryana too reported two more fresh cases on the day taking the state tally to 1. While Gurugram has nine positive case, Sonepat, Rohtak, Faridabad, Palwal and Panipat has one case each.