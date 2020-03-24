CHRI issues recommendations to stakeholders to fight coronavirus in prison 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Commonwealth Human Rights initiative (CHRI), in an attempt to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in prisons, has issued a set of recommendations to all stakeholders.According to the CHRI, though every single person is vulnerable, prisoners detained in prison/correctional homes are at the most risk owing to the closed prison setting and proximity in common living space.

The organisation urges authorities to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the prisons, including measures like providing cloth masks/handkerchiefs to all prisoners to enable them maintain self-hygeine while also taking measures to maintain cleanliness in wards.

The CHRI recommends that posters be put up in prisons to increase the awareness of prisoners regarding COVID-19. “Use of informative audio and video and holding awareness sessions must be taken up to restrict the spread of the virus,” the recommendations stated.

Overcrowding of prisons, according to the CHRI, must stop for the virus to be controlled. “Prison administrators must immediately convene meetings with relevant authorities to address the issue of overcrowding,” the document stated. The organisation recommends setting up temporary prisons, shifting of prisoners to facilities where crowding is less and temporary release of prisoners.It also calls for medical facilities to be ramped up in prisons. It recommends screening of prisoners, regular health check ups, setting up of quarantine wards.

Prisoners at high risk

Though every single person is vulnerable, prisoners detained in prison/correctional homes are at the most risk owing to the closed prison setting and proximity.common living space.