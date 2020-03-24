STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Assam man booked for not self-reporting after arrival from abroad

The deputy commissioner said that the man's family members misled the district authorities by claiming he would return after three days but it was found that he had already reached home.

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted amid coronavirus outbreak, at Guwahati Railway Station

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted amid coronavirus outbreak, at Guwahati Railway Station. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

HAILAKANDI: The Hailakandi district administration of Assam on Tuesday filed an FIR against a man for not informing police or health officials about his return from abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that the FIR under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was lodged with Hailakandi Sadar police station. "Departmental action will also be taken against the mans father, a government employee, for not informing authorities about his son's return," Jalli said.

The deputy commissioner said that the man's family members misled the district authorities by claiming he would return after three days but during further enquiry, it was found that he had already reached home. "A rapid response team went to the man's residence and took him for screening," Jalli said.

The deputy commissioner said that any person returning from coronavirus-hit states or countries must immediately self-report to the nearest police station or health centre, failing which strict action will be taken against him or her.

Jalli added that the returnees' families will also face action if they do not extend cooperation to the administration or try to mislead the authorities.

