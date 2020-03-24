STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus threat should have been taken seriously: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi had raised the alarm as early as on February 12 and his suggestions were not taken seriously, said the Congress party.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid scarcity of the equipment for the corona warriors, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he is sad about the state of affairs as crucial time for preparedness has been missed.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "I am feeling sad, because this was completely avoidable. We had time to prepare. We should have taken this threat much more seriously and have been much better prepared."

Rahul Gandhi's tweet comes in wake of a tweet by Haryana-based doctor Kamna Kakkar who tweeted that the hospitals are facing acute shortage of essential protective equipment.

She said: "When they arrive, please send N95 masks and gloves to my grave. Taali aur thaali bhi baja dena waha! Regards, frustrated sarkari doctor."

She tagged her tweet to the Prime Minister and chief minister of the state.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, also commented on this tweet by saying, "Dear PM, this is what is wrong with your strategy to fight #COVID-19. Doctors-Nurses-Health Workers don't need mere 'mention' but 'protection' of N-95 Masks, Hazmat Suits/Shields, Gloves/Goggles/Shoe Covers."

The Congress leader said that government should listen to the call of Doctors who are deprived of basic needs.

The party leaders have been raking the issue of scarcity of masks and other essentials while questioning the government on the export of these items despite clear instructions from the World Health Organisation.

