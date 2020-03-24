COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh touches seven as one more tests positive

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Another case of Coronavirus has been reported in Jabalpur district, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh to seven.

A middle-aged man who worked at the jewellery shop of an existing Coronavirus positive patient was tested positive for the virus in Jabalpur on Monday. The 45-year-old patient has been shifted from the Victoria Hospital to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, where the other five patients are being treated since Friday.

State health department teams are now searching for all those people who might have come in contact with the patient.

Earlier, four persons, including a jeweller, his wife and teenage daughter, besides a youth studying in Germany (all hailing from Jabalpur) were detected Coronavirus positive in Jabalpur on Friday and were subsequently admitted at the Medical College in Jabalpur.

Two days later on Sunday, the 26-year-old daughter of a Bhopal-based journalist (a girl is studying law in the UK) and a 53-year-old man (who was among the contacts of the Jabalpur-based jeweller already diagnosed positive) in Jabalpur was detected COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, aiming to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, total lock-down has been implemented in around 35 districts of the state, including all four major cities: Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Aiming to strictly enforce the total lock-down, the Bhopal district police has lodged seven cases under Section 269, 270 and 188 of IPC against eight persons, who operated sweet shops, roadside Dhaba and other commercial establishments in various areas of the state capital despite total lock-down.

Also, five cases have been lodged under Section 269, 270 and 188 of IPC against five tea and refreshment shop owners in MP Nagar area of Bhopal for violating the lock-down, while one case has been registered against the bar-cum-restaurant owner in the same area for organizing of a party on March 18, despite clear cut instructions by government banning such gatherings due to the Coronavirus threat.

Meanwhile, in Indore, the district collector Lokesh Jatav has asked the SSP and the RTO to identify those people who had violated the Janta Curfew in large numbers at around 5 pm on Sunday in Rajwada and Patnipura areas.