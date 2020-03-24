COVID-19: Rajasthan bans movement of private vehicles from Tuesday

By PTI

JAIPUR: As the number of coronavirus patients rose to 32 with four fresh cases in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot imposed a ban on the movement of private vehicles from Tuesday.

Only those vehicles which are used for essential services have been kept out of the order. State highway tolls will also be closed from Monday midnight.

Earlier in day, Gehlot had told people to take the lockdown imposed by the state till March 31 seriously or else the government would have to impose a curfew from Wednesday.

His warning came on a day when Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry imposed a curfew to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Four fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the state on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 32.

"Two cases each in Pratapgarh and Jodhpur were tested positive, taking the total number to 32 positive cases in the state," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, adding that reports of 89 suspects were pending.

The chief minister asked people to consider the lockdown as a self-imposed curfew and stay at home.

"I am warning you to protect the lives of all of you, please act like there is curfew, stay in homes.

Take lockdown seriously as a self-imposed curfew or else we will have to impose curfew in the state from Wednesday in compulsion," he said in a statement.

Gehlot on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the state.

He said that a war room has been set up to resolve the difficulties of common people.

People can call on 181 with their problem, which will be addressed round the clock.