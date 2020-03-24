COVID-19: Two more with travel history abroad test positive in Bengal, total cases in state rise to nine

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two more persons in West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Total number of persons contracted the virus has gone up to nine.

According to health department officials, both the men from Kolkata. One of then have a travel history of returning from Egypt and the other from UK.

One person admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital five days ago and the other was admitted four days ago.

More details are awaited.