STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Curfew imposed in Bhopal, Jabalpur in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

The new CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired an emergency meeting with top officials on Monday late night, after which he announced imposing curfew in Jabalpur and Bhopal districts from Tuesday.

Published: 24th March 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

The two main strategies to prevent and contain Covid-19 infection are fairly simple

Representational image (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Keeping in mind the rising coronavirus cases and the prevention of the possibility of virus' community transmission, curfew has been imposed in Bhopal and Jabalpur districts of Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday.

Also, a special four-day Vidhan Sabha session has been convened from Tuesday, which will comprise three sittings and the March 26 biennial Rajya Sabha polls.

The new CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired an emergency meeting with top officials on Monday late night, after which he announced imposing curfew in Jabalpur and Bhopal districts from Tuesday. Both the districts have accounted for a total of seven cases (six in Jabalpur and one in Bhopal) so far in the state.

As many as 36 other districts have enforced total lockdown.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the Vidhan Sabha's special session on Tuesday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold trust vote in the House.

The BJP with 106 members presently has three more seats than a simple majority in the 205-member Assembly.

In a late night development, Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati resigned from the post on moral grounds, paving the passage for a pro tem Speaker to hold the floor test on Tuesday.

The opposition Congress' Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, meanwhile, questioned the rationale of convening the Vidhan Sabha session amid curfew in the state capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus madhya pradesh COVID 19 madhya pradesh COVID 19 Coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp