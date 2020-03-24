Curfew imposed in Bhopal, Jabalpur in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Keeping in mind the rising coronavirus cases and the prevention of the possibility of virus' community transmission, curfew has been imposed in Bhopal and Jabalpur districts of Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday.

Also, a special four-day Vidhan Sabha session has been convened from Tuesday, which will comprise three sittings and the March 26 biennial Rajya Sabha polls.

The new CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired an emergency meeting with top officials on Monday late night, after which he announced imposing curfew in Jabalpur and Bhopal districts from Tuesday. Both the districts have accounted for a total of seven cases (six in Jabalpur and one in Bhopal) so far in the state.

As many as 36 other districts have enforced total lockdown.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the Vidhan Sabha's special session on Tuesday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold trust vote in the House.

The BJP with 106 members presently has three more seats than a simple majority in the 205-member Assembly.

In a late night development, Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati resigned from the post on moral grounds, paving the passage for a pro tem Speaker to hold the floor test on Tuesday.

The opposition Congress' Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, meanwhile, questioned the rationale of convening the Vidhan Sabha session amid curfew in the state capital.