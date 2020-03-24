STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Home quarantine may reduce coronavirus transmission risk by 62 pc: ICMR

Meanwhile, total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 471 in India including nine deaths, the ICMR said.

Published: 24th March 2020 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Authorities stamping ‘Home Quarantine’ information on international passengers at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the country grapples with the rising menace of coronavirus, a study done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that home quarantine and maintaining social distancing of symptomatic can flatten the curve of the disease outbreak.

For live updates on COVID-19, click here

The study was done by using a simple mathematical model of infectious disease transmission. The findings pointed out that home quarantine of symptomatic can reduce the overall expected number of cases by 62 per cent and the peak number of cases by 89 per cent.

Based on the initial understanding of the spread of COVID-19 infection, ICMR has suggested that the entry screening of travelers with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by three days to three weeks.

ICMR scientists like Manoj Murhekar, Raman R. Gangakhedkar, Swarup Sarkar among others are involved in the study.

According to the ICMR experts, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has raised urgent questions about containment and mitigation, particularly in countries where the virus has not yet established human-to human transmission.

"Hence, the objective of the study was to find out if it was possible to prevent, or delay, the local outbreaks of COVID-19 through restrictions on travel from abroad and if the virus has already established in-country transmission, to what extent would its impact be mitigated through quarantine of symptomatic patients?" said experts.

"We found that strictly implementing social distancing measures such as home quarantine of symptomatics and suspected cases will reduce the overall expected number of cases by 62 per cent and the peak number of cases by 89 per cent, thus 'flattening' the curve and providing more opportunities to us for interventions," stated the findings.

"Once the virus establishes transmission within the community, quarantine of the symptomatic may have a meaningful impact on disease burden. These model projections are subject to substantial uncertainty. It can be further refined to understand more about the natural history of infection of this novel virus and at which rate the virus transmits among susceptible individuals."

Meanwhile, total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 471 in India including nine deaths, the ICMR said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus ICMR home quarantine
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp