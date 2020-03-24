STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K government revokes Omar Abdullah's PSA detention after seven months

Jammu and Kashmir government spokesman Rohit Kansal informed about revoking detention order of Omar.

Published: 24th March 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Omar Abdullah's photo, sporting a long white unkempt beard has already gone viral on social media. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday revoked detention of former Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah, paving way for his release after over seven months of detention following the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state by the centre on August 5.

Jammu and Kashmir government spokesman Rohit Kansal informed about revoking detention order of Omar.

“Government issues orders revoking detention of Shri Omar Abdullah,” Kansal tweeted.

Omar along with many other mainstream and separatist leaders, businessman, lawyers, civil society members and youth was detained on August 5 immediately after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K centre by the centre on August 5 last year.

He was lodged at Hari Niwas Palace and in February, the former CM was booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The revocation of his detention order has paved for his release and he would be released from Hari Niwas Palace after completion of all legal formalities.

Omar in his over seven-month-long detention has not trimmed his beard and now sports a long white beard.

His not trimming his beard is seen as a mark of protest by him against scrapping of J&K’s special status.

On March 13, Omar’s father and three-time former J&K chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah was released after his detention under PSA was revoked.

At least eight mainstream leaders including three ex CMs Farooq, Omar and Mehbooba Mufti were booked under PSA. With the release of Farooq and his son, six other mainstream leaders including Mehbooba Mufti are under detention under PSA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Omar Abdullah National Conference Public Safety Act
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp