STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lashkar module busted in Kupwara, six arrested

During questioning, they revealed that they were working under a Pakistan-based man who goes by the name ‘Andrew Jones’ on Telegram messenger, they said.

Published: 24th March 2020 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Security forces have busted a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba’s shadow outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir arresting six suspected militants and recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday.The six were members of ‘The Resistance Front’, a newly formed militant outfit believed to be a shadow group of the LeT and were arrested in an operation spreading from Sopore in Baramulla district to Keran in Kupwara district near the Line of Control, the officials said.

Acting on an input developed by police about transportation of arms and ammunition from Keran to Sopore hospital, the cops swung into action and formed four teams to undertake the operation, they said.
“All the teams reached the spot covertly and apprehended four people identified as Ahtisham Farooq Malik, Shafqat Ali Tagoo, Musaib Hassan Bhat and Nisar Ahmad Ganai — all residents of Sopore,” the officials said. During questioning, they revealed that they were working under a Pakistan-based man who goes by the name ‘Andrew Jones’ on Telegram messenger, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp