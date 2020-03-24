Lashkar module busted in Kupwara, six arrested

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Security forces have busted a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba’s shadow outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir arresting six suspected militants and recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday.The six were members of ‘The Resistance Front’, a newly formed militant outfit believed to be a shadow group of the LeT and were arrested in an operation spreading from Sopore in Baramulla district to Keran in Kupwara district near the Line of Control, the officials said.

Acting on an input developed by police about transportation of arms and ammunition from Keran to Sopore hospital, the cops swung into action and formed four teams to undertake the operation, they said.

“All the teams reached the spot covertly and apprehended four people identified as Ahtisham Farooq Malik, Shafqat Ali Tagoo, Musaib Hassan Bhat and Nisar Ahmad Ganai — all residents of Sopore,” the officials said. During questioning, they revealed that they were working under a Pakistan-based man who goes by the name ‘Andrew Jones’ on Telegram messenger, they said.