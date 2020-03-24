Manipur girl tests positive for COVID-19, first in Northeast

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A girl in Manipur has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first such case in the Northeast, taking India's tally to 480.



The 23-year-old was found infected with the novel coronavirus following a medical examination at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal. She is a resident of Thangmeiband Lourung Purely Leikai in Imphal.

The girl was admitted to the hospital by her father after she fell sick on Monday.

FOLLOW LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES HERE

Her name was not on the government list containing the names of 99 people who had arrived in the state in recent times from various coronavirus-affected countries and are now in house quarantine.

Travel history

The patient is a student of bio-medicine at the Bristol University in the United Kingdom and had arrived in Delhi and then in Kolkata on March 19.

On the same day, her 14-year-old brother who is under home quarantine now had arrived in Kolkata from Atlanta and stayed with her in a hotel there.

She had then taken a direct flight from Kolkata to Imphal with a stopover in Tripura capital - Agartala on March 21.

Their parents are college lecturers.



The police have cordoned off the house.