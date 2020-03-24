STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik donates 3 months' salary to help those affected by COVID-19

The Chief Minister has appealed all to donate generously for the cause.

Published: 24th March 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 06:45 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claps to show solidarity with the healthcare workers during Janata Curfew in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claps to show solidarity with the healthcare workers during Janata Curfew in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has donated his three months' salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help those affected by coronavirus.

Odisha Chief Minister's Office said, "Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has donated his three months' salary to Chief Minister's relief fund to help those affected by COVID19, reiterating that extraordinary circumstance demands extraordinary response."

The Chief Minister has appealed all to donate generously for the cause.

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Odisha government on Monday extended the lockdown from five to 14 districts.

The state government has extended lockdown to Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur. Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda districts from Tuesday morning till 9 pm on March 29.

Odisha administration has also decided to mark with stickers the houses of those who have been advised home quarantine.

