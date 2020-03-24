Pak only country yet to pledge to SAARC fund

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan became the only member state of the SAARC which did not announce a contribution to the SAARC COVID-19 emergency fund with Sri Lanka on Monday becoming the latest member to pledge a contribution. Lanka pledged $5 million to the fund, which was proposed by PM Narendra Modi on March 15 during a video conference with heads of all SAARC nations. Heads of all SAARC states participate in the video call with the exception of Pakistan which was represented by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza.

Other member states who have already contributions include Bangladesh with $1.5, Bhutan with $100000 million to the kitty, Nepal with approximately $1 million, Afghanistan with $1 million and Maldvies with $200000. Modi during the video conference had pledged $10 million. In separate tweets, Modi thanked the leaders of Bhutan and Afghnistan. China, which saw the first cases of the coronavirus, enjoys observer status in the SAARC.