PM interacts with print media heads over COVID-19, underlines importance of information dissemination

The journalists joined the interaction from fourteen locations and consisted of both national and regional media, representing eleven different languages.

Published: 24th March 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with print media heads through video conferencing over COVID-19 and lauded media for its "praiseworthy role in disseminating information".

According to a press release, Prime Minister Modi interacted with over twenty journalists and stakeholders from print media from all over the country.

Prime Minister said, "Media has played a praiseworthy role in disseminating information to every nook and cranny of this nation. The network of media is pan-India and spread across cities and villages. This makes the media all the more significant in fighting this challenge and spreading correct information about it at micro level."

He added that the newspapers carry tremendous credibility and the local page of a region is widely read by people. It is therefore imperative that awareness about coronavirus is spread through articles published on this page.

It is essential to inform people about where the testing centres are, who should get tested, whom to contact to get tested and follow home isolation protocols. This information should be shared in newspapers and web portals of the paper, the Prime Minister said.

He also suggested that information like the location of availability of essential items during lockdown can also be shared in the regional pages.

Prime Minister asked the media to act as a link between government and people and provide continuous feedback, at both national and regional level.

He underlined the importance of social distancing, asking media to generate awareness about its importance, inform people about the lockdown decision by states, and also highlight the impact of the spread of the virus, through the inclusion of international data and case studies about other countries in the papers.

The journalists and stakeholders from print media said that they will work on the suggestions of the Prime Minister to publish inspiring and positive stories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm tonight on issues relating to the COVID-19 threat. 

