PM Modi to hold video conferencing with healthcare providers

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a video conference with healthcare providers association of various states on ways to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sources in the government said the video conference would take place on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Most obviously, we need healthcare workers to care for the sick, even though their jobs carry the greatest risk of exposure. How do we keep them seeing patients rather than becoming patients is also an important aspect on which the Prime Minister is likely to focus in his video conferencing, sources said.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

The Prime Minister has been pitching for involvement of people and local authorities to check the spread of the virus.

PM Modi will also address the nation at 8 p.m. on Tuesday on "vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19", which so far has claimed 10 lives and infected over 500 people across the country.

Modi had held a similar meeting with the heads of several media organisations on Monday over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi highlighted the scale of coronavirus' impact and noted that there is a view that India has averted the crisis and all is well.