STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi to hold video conferencing with healthcare providers

Prime Minister has been pitching for involvement of people and local authorities to check the spread of the virus.

Published: 24th March 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Beneficiary of Pardhan Mantri Bhartiya Janushadhi Pariyojana through Viedo conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a video conference with healthcare providers association of various states on ways to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sources in the government said the video conference would take place on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Most obviously, we need healthcare workers to care for the sick, even though their jobs carry the greatest risk of exposure. How do we keep them seeing patients rather than becoming patients is also an important aspect on which the Prime Minister is likely to focus in his video conferencing, sources said.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

The Prime Minister has been pitching for involvement of people and local authorities to check the spread of the virus.

PM Modi will also address the nation at 8 p.m. on Tuesday on "vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19", which so far has claimed 10 lives and infected over 500 people across the country.

Modi had held a similar meeting with the heads of several media organisations on Monday over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi highlighted the scale of coronavirus' impact and noted that there is a view that India has averted the crisis and all is well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Healthcare providers PM Modi video conference
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp