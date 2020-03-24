STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Reliance sets up India's 1st COVID-19 dedicated hospital, to continue paying all its contract workers

RIL said that it will continue to pay its contract and temporary workers, even if work has halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 24th March 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai set up by Reliance Indiustries limited.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday said that it has set up India's first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai that includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection.

"Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up a dedicated 100 bedded COVID-19 centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for patients who test positive for COVID-19," RIL said in an official statement.

"This first-of-its-kind-in-India centre is fully funded by Reliance Foundation and includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, biomedical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machines, and patient monitoring devices," it added.

"Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, a world-class healthcare institution in Mumbai, has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases identified through contact tracing," the statement further said.

RIL also said that it will continue to pay its contract and temporary workers, even if work has halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"RIL will continue to pay contract and temporary workers, even if work has halted due to this crisis. For those earning below Rs. 30,000 per month, salaries will be paid twice a month to protect their cash flow and mitigate any overwhelming financial burden," RIL said in an official statement.

"RIL has moved most of its employees to its Work-From-Home platform except for those who are manning critical roles in maintaining the Jio network for nearly 40 crore customers and for providing an uninterrupted supply of fuel, grocery and other essential items of daily consumption," it further added.

RIL has also announced initial support of Rs 5 crores to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat coronavirus spread.

The company is enhancing its production capacities to produce 100,000 face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipment for the nation's health workers to equip them further to fight coronavirus.

"RIL has today announced initial support of Rs 5 crores to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. RIL has deployed the combined strengths of Reliance Foundation, Reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries, and all the 6,00,000 members of the Reliance Family to fight against COVID-19. RIL is enhancing its production capacities to produce 100,000 face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipments for the nation's health workers to equip them further to fight coronavirus," the statement said.

Reliance Foundation also promised to provide free meals to people across various cities in partnership with NGOs to offer necessary livelihood relief in the current crisis situation. It is also helping authorities and working for effective testing of the virus.

"RIL has built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra and handed it over to the district authorities. Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing. Our doctors and researchers are also working overtime to find a cure for this deadly virus," the statement read.

"All 736 grocery stores of Reliance Retail across the country will ensure sufficient supply of essentials, including staples, fruits and vegetables, bread, breakfast cereals and other items of daily use so that citizens need not stock up," it further said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Industries limited Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp