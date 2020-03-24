STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two more test positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, J&K case count six

The authorities would now have a herculean task of finding and screening all the contacts of the two patients.

Published: 24th March 2020 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid 19 test, positive

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two more patients have been tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar on Tuesday, taking the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to 6, J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

“Two more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has confirmed travel history outside India. Details regarding the second are being ascertained,” Kansal said.

Now, both Jammu and Srinagar have an equal number of positive cases.

On last Wednesday, a woman with travel history to Saudi Arabia had tested positive in Srinagar. The day after the woman, who the is the mother-in-law of a senior police officer escaped screening at Srinagar airport on March 16 by leaving from VIP gate, tested positive, authorities imposed lockdown in Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir to prevent spread of the virus.

With detection of two more positive cases on Tuesday, the authorities would now have to do herculean task of finding and screening all the contacts of the two patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp