Two more test positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, J&K case count six

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two more patients have been tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar on Tuesday, taking the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to 6, J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

“Two more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has confirmed travel history outside India. Details regarding the second are being ascertained,” Kansal said.

Now, both Jammu and Srinagar have an equal number of positive cases.

On last Wednesday, a woman with travel history to Saudi Arabia had tested positive in Srinagar. The day after the woman, who the is the mother-in-law of a senior police officer escaped screening at Srinagar airport on March 16 by leaving from VIP gate, tested positive, authorities imposed lockdown in Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir to prevent spread of the virus.

With detection of two more positive cases on Tuesday, the authorities would now have to do herculean task of finding and screening all the contacts of the two patients.