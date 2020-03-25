STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

15 new coronavirus cases take total to 122 in Maharashtra

All the 15 new patients, which included one each from Thane and Raigad, were undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city.

Published: 25th March 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Tamil Nadu

For representational purposes (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: With 15 new Covid-19 positive cases detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the number of infected people increased to 122, according to state health officials here on Wednesday.

On the brighter side, 14 coronavirus positive patients had been cured and would be sent home soon, he said as the country observed total lockdown as part of the 'war against virus'.

During the day, five members of a family from Islampur, Sangli district, and 10 people in Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

All the 15 new patients, which included one each from Thane and Raigad, were undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city, said an official.

Among the positive cases in Mumbai included a 57-year man who is a 'close contact' of an infected person, and three others aged 27, 39 and 38 with history of travel to the USA, the UAE and Trinidad.

Fourteen people undergoing treatment in Mumbai and Pune hospitals have been cured, spelling cheers on Gudi Padva, the Maharashtra New Year, being celebrated on a low-key on Wednesday. They will be sent home soon.

Mumbai has recorded four Covid-19 deaths, which included two 63-year-old men, a 65-year-old and a 68-year-old Filipino. On Tuesday, 94 suspected cases were admitted to various city hospitals, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Health Minister Rajesh Tope appealed people to celebrate Gudi Padva indoors, exercising precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Setting an example, they celebrated Gudi Padva by hoisting the auspicious 'gudi' in their homes with only family members in attendance and circulated photos and videos to inspire the masses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp