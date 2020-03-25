15 new coronavirus cases take total to 122 in Maharashtra

By IANS

MUMBAI: With 15 new Covid-19 positive cases detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the number of infected people increased to 122, according to state health officials here on Wednesday.

On the brighter side, 14 coronavirus positive patients had been cured and would be sent home soon, he said as the country observed total lockdown as part of the 'war against virus'.

During the day, five members of a family from Islampur, Sangli district, and 10 people in Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19.

All the 15 new patients, which included one each from Thane and Raigad, were undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city, said an official.

Among the positive cases in Mumbai included a 57-year man who is a 'close contact' of an infected person, and three others aged 27, 39 and 38 with history of travel to the USA, the UAE and Trinidad.

Fourteen people undergoing treatment in Mumbai and Pune hospitals have been cured, spelling cheers on Gudi Padva, the Maharashtra New Year, being celebrated on a low-key on Wednesday. They will be sent home soon.

Mumbai has recorded four Covid-19 deaths, which included two 63-year-old men, a 65-year-old and a 68-year-old Filipino. On Tuesday, 94 suspected cases were admitted to various city hospitals, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Health Minister Rajesh Tope appealed people to celebrate Gudi Padva indoors, exercising precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Setting an example, they celebrated Gudi Padva by hoisting the auspicious 'gudi' in their homes with only family members in attendance and circulated photos and videos to inspire the masses.