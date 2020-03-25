STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar ministers, MPs donate from their allotted funds to fight against coronavirus outbreak

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who gave a huge amount of Rs 1 crore from his Rajya Sabha MP Fund, also assured the people that the government is monitoring the supply of essential commodities.

Published: 25th March 2020 02:03 PM

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Union Minister for Consumers Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan gave a huge amount of Rs 1 crore from his Rajya Sabha MP Fund to Bihar state health department. He said that the both the state and central governments are taking all out efforts to tackle the outbreak of COVID-19 and prevent its further spread in Bihar and other states of the country.

Taking to his Twitter, Paswan also assured the people that the government is keeping strict vigil and constantly monitoring the availability of essential commodities in the market. "There is no shortage of anything anywhere.There is also an appeal to all producers and traders to avoid profiteering in this house of global pandemic," he said.

He said that the lockdown is the only solution to check the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from him, BJP MP from Patliputra constituency Ram Kripal Yadav has also given Rs 1 crore from his MP Local Areas Development Fund to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Leader of opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also donated one month salary of his to fight against the coronavirus outbreak. He was first politician in Bihar who has offered his official residence for converting it into a temporary Quarantine Centre or testing centre.

