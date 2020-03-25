Centre asks states, UTs to curb rumours on food shortage amid coronavirus lockdown

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the 21 days lockdown, the central government has asked states and Union Territories to check the spread of rumours relating to shortage of food and other essential services and commodities.

In a letter to all chief secretaries, advisers, administrators of all states and UTs, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that it was "imperative" for them to take all steps to publicize that all essentials like food, medical, civil supplies and other essential services will be maintained.

The ministry said that in the wake of the orders issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (for lockdown), there were possibilities of rumour-mongering, including those about shortage of food and other essential services and commodities.

"In this context, it is imperative that all state governments and Union Territory administrations take necessary steps to suitably publicise through all available means that food, medical and civil supplies, and other essential services will be maintained and there are adequate supplies available in the country," the communication said.