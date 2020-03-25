Coronavirus scare: Police pull up lockdown viola

By Express News Service

After Janata Curfew called by the Prime Minister failed to yield the desired impact, the chief ministers have decided to effectively extend the lockdown in their respective states and punish the violators legally.

West Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced extension of lockdown across the state till March 31 from March 27 midnight. On March 22, Bengal government lockdown in seven districts and 16 district headquarters. Altogether 255 people have been arrested in Kolkata for defying the lockdown that began on Monday evening. People were also hauled up for taking part in gatherings on the road.

Jammu and kashmir

The government has also sealed inter-state border at Lakhanpur and all entrants would be sent to quarantine at Kathua, government spokesman Rohit Kansal said. Authorities also tightened curbs on the movement of people on Tuesday, a day after 49 people were arrested for violating the lockdown order.

Manipur

The Imphal West District Magistrate issued an order on Tuesday prohibiting the movement of any person until further orders. According to the order, people will have to obtain permission from the district Superintendent of Police to take out processions for marriage and funeral.

Bihar

Bihar and Jharkhand governments announced a lockdown and officials appealed to people to stay indoors.