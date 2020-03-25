STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Four more test positive in Jammu & Kashmir, total number of cases 11

As per a government bulletin on Wednesday, in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 5,124 travelers and people who came in contact with suspected and positive cases have been put under surveillance.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Jammu, Social distancing

Policemen punish offenders, seated in marked circles to maintain social distancing, who violated the lockdown guidelines by venturing out of their homes unnecessarily during the 21-day complete lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, at Vikram Chowk in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the number of cases to 11, a senior official said.

"Four new positive cases have been reported from Kashmir. All of them are from Bandipora district," Bhupinder Singh, Director of National Health Mission and in charge of measures on COVID-19, told reporters here.

He said that the new patients had come in contact with a person who had tested positive.

The case was reported from Srinagar on Tuesday. As per a government bulletin on Wednesday, in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 5,124 travelers and people who came in contact with suspected and positive cases have been put under surveillance.

Among them, 3,061 are in-home quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 80 in hospital quarantine and 1,477 in-home surveillance.

The bulletin listed toll-free helpline numbers for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on coronavirus: National -- 1075; Jammu and Kashmir -- 0191-2549676 (UT level Cell), 01912520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 01942440283 & 0194-2430581(For Kashmir Division).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu coronavirus Kashmir coronavirus coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp