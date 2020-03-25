STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fifteen more test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, number of cases now 122

Two COVID-19 positive patients tested negative after treatment in Pune. The two patients were discharged on Wednesday.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Municipal worker spray disinectants outside a hospital during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Tuesday March 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the the total number of cases in the state to 122.

The 15 new patients include seven from Mumbai, five from Sangli and one each  from Dombivali Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Panvel. So far 2531 patients swab tests in the state have turned out to be negative.

Interestingly, two COVID-19 positive patients tested negative after treatment in Pune. The two patients were discharged on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that people should take care and stay at home. “If the proper treatment is given and precautions are taken, the Covid 19 positive patients are also turning negative in the later test.  People need to cooperate and fight against the common enemy,” said Pawar.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had said that there may be a shortage of blood bags in the state. Responding to the appeal of the health minister, the state minister for health Rajendra Yadrawar and 20 of his family members donated blood on Wednesday. Besides, Yadrawar also surrendered his government given vehicles and security personnel and requested to use this machinery to tackle the coronavirus and contain the movement of people.

In Maharashtra, 15205 people have been home quarantined and 932 kept in isolation wards across the state. Maharashtra Public Works Department Ashok Chavan said that they have kept 22118 rooms and 55000 beds available for isolation of coronavirus suspects and patients across Maharashtra. Chavan said there are enough rooms available that can be used to admit the isolated patients for 14 days.

