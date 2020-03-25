Gujarat CM announces free ration for 3.25 crore poor in the state in view of nationwide lockdown

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced free essential goods for a month to 3.25 crore ration card holders belonging to the poor families in the state in view of the present corona crisis and the 21-day lockdown across the country.

"Looking at the lockdown situation in the nation, we have decided to give every ration card holder 3.5 kg wheat and 1.5 kg of rice per member of a family, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg pulses and 1 kg salt per family for a month free of charge for the poor families in the state from April 1. This is done so that no poor family is inconvenienced," Rupani said.

On Tuesday the CM had announced that all his cabinet colleagues will donate their month's salary to the CM relief fund. He also appealed to the citizens, the NGOs and the charitable trusts to chip in to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.