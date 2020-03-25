STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No RSS shakhas during lockdown: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked the volunteers to abide by the social distancing norms and hold prayers while remaining within their homes.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  In the wake of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to call off its shakhas - gathering of volunteers - to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked the volunteers to abide by the social distancing norms and hold prayers while remaining within their homes. He said in this grim situation the RSS will continue in its endeavour to educate people and character building of individuals.

Wishing people on the Hindu new year on Wednesday, Bhagwat said, "The country is in a 21-day lockdown. This is a war against the deadly coronavirus. It is the responsibility of each individual to do his bit now."

"Earlier, the Shakhas were shut twice for two years, but we never stopped working. Even while the lockdown is in place, we can carry out the work of the Sangh. We can pray with our family members," Bhagwat added.

Emphasising the need to maintain social distancing, Bhagwat said coronavirus could be defeated only through community discipline. He added that national interest should be at the topmost in the minds of people during this difficult time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp