Congress demands implementation of Nyay scheme in view of nationwide lockdown

Congress had laid out the Nyay scheme in its 2019 general elections poll pitch wherein 20 per cent poorest families in the country will get Rs 72,000 annually.

Published: 25th March 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement its minimum income guarantee scheme called "Nyay", which the party had promised but could not fulfill it after its defeat in the election.

The Congress, in its manifesto, has said that 20 per cent poorest families in the country will get Rs 72,000 annually as part of its Nyunatam Aay Yojana (Nyay).

Taking to Twitter, Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Dear PM, need of the hour is to implement forth with "Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme"(Nyay) mooted by Rahulji & Congress."

"Pl transfer Rs 7,500 to every Jan Dhan A/C, PM Kisan A/C & every Pension A/C to tide over nutrition needs of 21 days & give free PDS ration." said Randeep

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days effective from midnight and allocated Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen healthcare infrastructure to fight coronavirus in India.

How will daily wagers, workers in small businesses survive for 21 days? " remarked Surjewala.

Hailing the lockdown decision, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, "I wholeheartedly support @narendramodi ji decision of complete lockdown of the country. This is the only way to fight #Covid19 and save millions of lives."

"But urge @PMOIndia to immediately announce a relief package for the poor and daily wagers," Amarinder said.

The Congress also raised questions over facilities provided to the healthcare workers.

