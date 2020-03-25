STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Please bear with us, can't process welfare funds: IAF to its men

The services provided by the Air Force office like payment of loans, grants, scholarships and claims will be delayed.

Published: 25th March 2020

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

Image of IAF personnel used for representational purpose only ( Photo | PTI )

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Air Force (IAF)has told its personnel and their dependents that they cannot process various welfare schemes owing to lockdown and appealed to bear with them, a senior IAF officer said on Wednesday.

"Please bear with us," IAF told its personnel and their dependents explaining the reasons for not providing the funds.

"Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, National Capital Region (NCR) is in a state of lockdown. Movement within the state and inter-state between Gurugram/Noida to Delhi is restricted," the force said.

It further clarified that the office of Air Headquarter Non Public Funds -- Indian Air Force Benevolent Association and Indian Air Force Central Welfare Fund -- is manned by civilian staff.

"Presently, the office is working with limited staff due to the restricted movement of people in national capital region," the force pointed.

It further stated that as a result, the services provided by the office like payment of loans, grants, scholarships and claims will be delayed.

The force highlighted that as and "when the restrictions are lifted, all loans and claims will be processed on priority".

At Air Headquarter level, welfare funds are held under two different heads -- "the Indian Air Force Central Welfare Fund (IAFCWF) and the IAF Benevolent Association (IAFBA).

Both these funds are registered under Societies Act. Welfare activities, like opening of schools, sports, recreation and medical facilities, that look after community needs fall under the category of group welfare and are funded from the IAFCWF.

Welfare activities, which are meant for individuals, such as scholarships for children, loans to individuals and grants to widows, fall in individuals' welfare category and financed primarily from the IAFBA.

