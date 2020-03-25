States buckle UP for fight  

By Express News Service

Without trigerring the panic button, states across the country have taken several measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic as total number of positive cases reached 536 on Tuesday.

West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced financial help of ` 1,000 for the labourers of unorganised sectors every month during the crisis period. The state health department decided to evacuate Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in next seven days and make the healthcare facility exclusively for coronavirus cases with a capacity of 3,000 beds.

Jharkhand

The state government will provide mid-day-meal ration to the primary students along with the cooking cost to their doorsteps. Jharkhand Mid-Day Meal Authority has issued directions in this regard where about 32 lakh students enrolled with different primary schools all over the State, will be given food grains for preparing MDM for the period of March 17 to April 18.

Jammu and Kashmir

The state government spokesman Rohit Kansal said the government has also decided to hire retired doctors against vacancies on contract for one year to fight against Coronavirus in underserved areas. Also, Lt Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday dedicated a free ambulance service for the people which will provide round-the-clock transportation to the patients requiring immediate medical care, especially those critical, accident victims, pregnant women and sick children.

Uttarakhand

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved recruitment of vacant posts of surgeons, specialists and doctors in state government medical colleges and government hospitals. The interview is already being conducted for 555 vacant posts in state health department while recuritment of 479 doctors, surgeons and specialists was approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday. The cabinet also approved special financial package for all 13 districts with Rs 3 Crore to Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar district while other 10 were allocated `2 Crore to fight the outbreak. It has also decided to distribute rations for three months to 23 lakh card holders amidst lockdown.

Chhattisgarh

The state government has cautioned on taking stern action against the spreading false news and rumour-mongering on social and other media about the outbreak. A state-level fake news control and special monitoring cell had been set up by the state government, which has been monitoring news on social media platforms and other publications.

Maharashtra

The administration in Amravati district in Maharashtra cut curfew relaxation time from five hours on Tuesday to four hours starting Wednesday for people to buy essential items and identified 16 grounds where vendors can assemble to sell them.

Day one of curfew and total lockdown in the district met with considerable compliance though some people were seen moving around in groups and vehicles, several of whom were punished by the police or let off with a warning.Four roadside food vendors and 60 autorickshaw drivers were pulled up for defying curfew, an official said.Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal assured on Tuesday that the state has enough foodgrain stock to last for six months.Despite restrictions on movement of vehicles, the supply of essential commodities will be unaffected, he said, asking people not to do panic-buying.

Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘Shramik Bharan-Poshan Yojana’ and transferred the first instalment of `1,000 in the accounts of more than 20 lakh daily wage labourers through Direct Beneficiary Transaction (DBT). Notably, total 35 lakh such beneficiaries have been identified. The CM said that the government was giving a maintenance allowance of `1000 to street vendors, rickshaw pullers, e-Rickshaw drivers and porters. Free ration is also been provided to those who have Antyodaya ration card, destitute old age pension holders, construction workers and daily wage workers. Under this, 20 kg of wheat and 15 kg of rice have been provided, the CM said.

Northeast

All members of the Assam Assembly on Tuesday unanimously announced to contribute their one months salary to support the government in fighting the novel coronavirus crisis in the state.During a discussion on the preparedness of the state government to fight a possible outbreak of COVID-19 in Assam, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said all Congress members will donate one month’s salary for the cause.

After this, leaders of all parties the BJP, AIUDF, AGP and the BPF -- announced similar contributions to a government fund.“This is a very good gesture and a step in solidarity.All of us took a historical decision to fight unitedly. I thank all of you for contributing one month’s salary,” Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said.He also appealed to the Assembly staff to take similar steps if they wish.We appreciate all the medical staff for their fight against the coronavirus. We also mourn all those died due to COVID-19 and wish a speedy recovery of the affected ones,” Goswami said.

Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a ban on all private vehicles. In his tweet on Monday, he said, “To save lives from #coronavirus infection, we have taken the decision to ban all private vehicles on roads from tomorrow. Only vehicles related to essential services and those in exempted services would be allowed. State highway tolls will also be closed from 12 o’clock midnight.” The Bhilwara administration has imposed curfew and sealed city’s borders.