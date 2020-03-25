STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supply of essentials, store operations during fixed time: Varanasi DM issues fresh lockdown guidelines

The Central government has announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19.

Published: 25th March 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Varanasi district administration banned the Ganga Aarti and Yoga camps in the Laxmanjhula area of Tehsil Yamkeshwar till 31 March. Tourists have also been disallowed to be involved in Aarti programs in temples

Varanasi district administration banned the Ganga Aarti and Yoga camps in the Laxmanjhula area of Tehsil Yamkeshwar till 31 March. Tourists have also been disallowed to be involved in Aarti programs in temples. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

VARANASI: Hours after the announcement of the 21 days lockdown in wake of coronavirus outbreak, Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines and fixed timings for the sale and purchase of essential commodities.

The District Magistrate stated that during the entire lockdown period, all stores selling essential commodities such as milk, fruits, vegetables will be allowed to function from 6 am to 12 noon. This also includes petrol pumps and CNG gas stations.

The wholesale market in the region will be open from 6 am to 10 am everyday.

The Central government has announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown, which came into force midnight last night.

