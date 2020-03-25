STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh, total cases three

Of the two, one was detected in Raipur district, and the other in Rajnandgaon district.

Published: 25th March 2020 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Scenes at a pharmacy in Chattarpurin New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

RAIPUR (Chhattisgarh): Two people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Chattisgarh taking the total number of confirmed cases to three in the state, informed the secretary of the state Health Department.

Of the two, one was detected in Raipur district, and the other in Rajnandgaon district.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India have climbed up to 606, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country so far stands at 553, while the number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 42.

Ten people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, the Ministry further informed.On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh India Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp