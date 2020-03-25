Uttar Pradesh government declares COVID -19 as state disaster, as coronavirus positive cases touch 35

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With a spurt in the number of coronavirus positive patients and state tally touching 35, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared the outbreak as a state disaster by issuing a government order (GO) here on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, the state government had announced a state-wide lockdown from Wednesday, March 25, 2020, to Friday, March 27, 2020. State Governor Anandi Ben Patel gave her nod to the GO declaring the coronavirus outbreak as a state disaster on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the government also made it clear that those who would try to flout the lockdown effective across the state from Wednesday would be dealt with an iron fist and criminal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Interacting with media persons on Tuesday evening, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) , Home, Avanish Awasthi made it clear that if people would not cooperate and follow the restrictions during the lockdown, then a curfew would be imposed in the districts and that DM was armed with that authority.

On the other hand, police have arrested 70 persons so far in Bareilly district on Tuesday for violating section 144 of CrPC imposed in the state owing to the outbreak of coronavirus. The ACS also clarified that around 350 FIRs were lodged so far against those who were found to be violating the lockdown in different districts.

He also shared the details that the state government has issued an order for the distribution of 15 kg wheat and 15 kg rice to 1.66 crores Antyodaya beneficiaries with immediate effect. “The CM has also ordered a 3-month pension to 83 lakh beneficiaries under various pension schemes,” said Awasthi. Meanwhile, briefing the media, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan said that the state had 35 corona positive cases so far and of 35, 11 patients have recovered successfully and discharged from the hospital.