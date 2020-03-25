We are ensuring social distancing; are you?: Home Minister Amit Shah

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues were ensuring social distancing and asked whether people too were following the norms in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Home Minister took to Twitter to spread the social distancing message and said that it is the "need of the hour".

"We are ensuring it... are you?" Shah tweeted.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also posted a picture of Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg earlier on Wednesday.

In the picture, the Prime Minister as well as all Cabinet Ministers are sitting at some distance as per the norms decided by health experts to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus which so far claimed 10 lives. Over 562 confirmed cases have so far been reported across India.

This came a day after the Prime Minister announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight to stop the spread of the deadly disease.