STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath carries palanquin as Ram Lalla moved from tent to silver throne at Ayodhya

The deity would rest in the new temporary set-up till the construction of the temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Published: 25th March 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

The statue of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya before it was shifted

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking a break from combating the deadly coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a ceremony to shift the Ram Lalla (Lord Ram) from the makeshift tent temple to a temporary pre-fabricated temple on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The ceremony took place at around 4.30 am on Wednesday, on the first day of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival which also marks the Sanatan Nav Varsh (new year). The new abode of Shri Ram is a fibre made bullet proof temple and it has been cast with in a period of 15 days on Ram Janmabhoomi premises. The deity has been shifted from the sanctum sanctorum of the makeshift temple to be
enthroned on a pure silver throne weighing 9 kg.

The ‘silver seat’ on which the deity is placed has been donated by Raja Bimalendra Mohan Prakash Mishra, one of the trustees of Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Turst and scion of the Ayodhya royal family.

Twenty-seven years after the demolition of the Babri mosque, the Ram Lalla, the presiding deity of the Ram Janmabhoomi, was shifted from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to his temporary abode. On the occasion, members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust were also present.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath led the ceremony along with a group of priests who had converged in the temple town from Andhra Pradesh, New Delhi, Haridwar, Mathura, Varanasi and Ayodhya to help shift the idols amid chanting of mantras and other vedic rituals.

The deity was shifted in a palanquin from the makeshift temple at a pre-decided muhurat. The chief minister was among four people who carried the palanquin to the new location which is a few metres from the existing makeshift temple.

The shifting of the deity is part of the plan to construct a grand temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi. Vedic rituals had started at Ram Janmabhoomi on Monday morning ahead of the shifting of Ram Lalla and continued till Tuesday. The deity would rest in the new temporary set-up till the construction of the temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Now with the idols relocated in the new temporary set up, devotees would have to walk only half a kilometre to have darshan of Lord Ram. Darshan in the new temple would be available from a distance of 26 feet unlike earlier in the makeshift temple when devotees used to get a glimpse of the idol from a distance of 52 feet.

However, currently, there is a ban on darshan in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ram lalla Ram temple Ayodhya Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp