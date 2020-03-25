Youths playing cricket attack cops enforcing COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A police team which went to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday was attacked by local residents with stones, resulting in injuries to four cops.

The incident happened in Ekta Nagar Colony in Ujjain Road area of Dewas, when a police team went there on receiving information about some youths defying the 21-days total lockdown order by playing cricket in the open.

When the cops tried to stop the youngsters playing and sitting in the open, some of them assaulted the cops with stones. One of the youths who claimed to be a lawyer also slapped a cop.

“Coming to know about our team having been attacked, I rushed with reinforcements to the concerned locality, but the local residents continued to pelt stones on the cops from the terrace of their houses, resulting in injuries to at least four cops,” said Inspector Yogendra Singh Sisodiya.

Not only did men of the area attack the police team, but women also assaulted the cops, with one woman even trying to tear the uniform of the inspector.

“With great difficulty we managed to stop the assault and stone pelting on cops and have sent four injured cops for medical examination. Two women and two men have been arrested from the spot,” said Sisodiya.

Police has been deployed in the area to prevent recurrence of the violence.