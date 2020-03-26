STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Delhi, now Noida authority allows home delivery of essentials even as coronavirus kills 18

Published: 26th March 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

A Swiggy delivery boy wears a mask on his way to deliver food

A Swiggy delivery boy wears a mask on his way to deliver food. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By ANI

GAUTAM BUDH NAGAR: People residing in the area will now be able to get essential commodities at their doorstep as the Noida Authority has allowed retail stores to do home delivery after following proper safety protocol.

The orders were passed by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Thursday morning.

COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi allows food delivery services even as virus kills 18, infects nearly 650

Also, several vegetable stalls will be set up in multiple sectors of the region and shopkeepers have been asked to mark places on the roads to make sure that the consumers stand at a distance of at least one meter from each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

