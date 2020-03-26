STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam government transforms Sarusajai Stadium into coronavirus isolation facility

The state government has decided to convert the stadium into make-shift hospitals to treat patients suffering from the contagious infection.

Published: 26th March 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Isolation centre coming up at Sarusajai Stadium. (Photo | Twitter/@himantabiswa)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is constructing a coronavirus isolation centre at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, also known as Sarusajai Stadium, in Guwahati on a war footing.

In a move to combat coronavirus outbreak, the state government has decided to convert the stadium into make-shift hospitals to treat patients suffering from the contagious infection.

At least 1,000 people at a time can be quarantined at the facility.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site on Thursday and took stock of the work progress.

The Assam government has also reserved Sonapur Civil Hospital in Guwahati, and Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to exclusively treat coronavirus-affected patients. The OPD in Sonapur Civil Hospital will remain closed till the situation improves.

The state government converted the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati to a complete coronavirus treatment hospital.

Additional 30 intensive care units (ICUs) will be added at the GMCH and around 10 ICUs at the MMCH. The IDSP Hospital and Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Guwahati and model hospital at Singimari will also be used for coronavirus treatment.

The Assam government has also directed the Deputy Commissioner of all districts to identify the hostels of educational institutes and hotels for isolation of mild patients.

On Monday, Sarma announced a state-wide lockdown from 6 pm on March 24 to March 31 in a bid to prevent the spread of the killer bug.

The state has so far reported no coronavirus related cases. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarusajai Stadium Guwahati isolation centre
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp