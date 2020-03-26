STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal man who stepped out to buy milk died after being thrashed by cops: Report

His wife reportedly claimed that Swami was lathi-charged when the police were clearing a gathering on the street. The Police, however, refuted the charge.

Police use force to disperse people from roads during lockdown. For representational use only.

Police use force to disperse people from roads during lockdown. For representational use only.(Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

A 32-year-old man in West Bengal's Howrah who ventured out to buy milk succumbed to his injuries after reportedly being thrashed by police.

The deceased identified as Lal Swami, a resident of Howrah, had stepped out to buy milk (an essential) on Wednesday, ABP Ananda reported. 

His wife reportedly claimed that Swami was lathi-charged when the police were clearing a gathering on the street.

However, refuting claims, the police alleged that the man died after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

The news of the death comes on a day when a 66-year-old man from Nayabad tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally in the state to 10.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged citizens to obey social distancing norms and stay at home during the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has infected over 650 people in the country so far.

Essential commodities and services such as markets, medicine shops, grocery shops will remain open, Banerjee assured.

"I request all of you not go for panic-buying. Don't crowd shops. Maintain a safe distance," Banerjee said.

