Coronavirus lockdown: Javadekar asks officials to 'stay happy', 'engaged'

Javadekar holds the portfolios of information and broadcasting minister, environment minister and heavy industries public enterprises minister.

Published: 26th March 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday held an audio conference with officials of the three ministries under him and told them to "stay happy" and "engaged" during the 21-day lockdown period.

"Interacted with 400 officers of my 3 ministries - @moefcc  @MIB_India  & @heindustry - together through Audio Bridge. Told them to 'stay positive' 'stay home' 'stay engaged' and 'stay happy'. To that end I suggested many activities also. #21DaysChallenge #IndiaFightsCorona," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said he has asked them to prepare a worklist of all officers in the ensuing 20 days.

"I am sure that in 20 days meaningful work will be accomplished in all 3 ministries. #21DaysChallenge #IndiaFightsCorona  #StayHomeStaySafe," he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) advised officials of information and broadcasting ministry to be available "round the clock".

"Stressing that media and communication is an essential service in this time of crisis due to #Covid19India, the Minister advised officers of I&B Ministry to be available around the clock & work even harder than usual to bring correct and authentic information to the masses," the PIB tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

