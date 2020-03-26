STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus pandemic: Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

It may be noted that the Central government has banned the operations of international commercial passenger flights to India from March 22 to March 29.

Flight, airplane, plane

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Over 500 German citizens stranded in India amid the nationwide lockdown were flown back to their homeland on Wednesday night, German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner informed on Thursday.

"Today's update on our repatriation efforts. First evacuation flight (A380) with 500+ people left last night. Second one to be airborne tonight. Thanks also to the Indian authorities for the great cooperation!" Lindner tweeted.

COVID-19 LIVE | Kashmir records its first death, positive cases in India near 650

Countries like Russia, Japan, Germany, and Ukraine have been carrying out special operations to evacuate their citizens stranded in India following the announcement of a nationwide 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Russia on Wednesday had evacuated 464 of its nationals from India.

India has reported 649 cases of the novel coronavirus, of which 593 are active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry update on Thursday morning. 

